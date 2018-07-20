PPBM has acted against errant members, says Dr M

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad leaves after a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 20, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has taken stern action against members who had sabotaged the party’s efforts during the 14th general election.

Its president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said members who went against the party were suspended while some were expelled after they were found to have sabotaged the party’s election plans.

“The members who were expelled and suspended are the one that were found to be helping the opposing parties during the election and those who had press conferences to discredit the party,” he said after chairing the party’s supreme council meeting at the Yayasan Selangor building here today.

Dr. Mahathir said PPBM will from now on use the word ‘Bersatu’ as the formal party name and slogan.

“Before this it was impossible for us to do so because there were obstacles from the authorities,’’ he said.

On a separate matter, Dr Mahathir assured that the implementation of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will not burden the people compared to the previous Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We can expect to collect between RM20 billion to RM25 billion with SST, while GST have collected RM 42 billion. There is a huge difference of more than RM20 billion, so it will not burden the people,’’ he said.

Dr Mahathir also explained that his upcoming trip to China will be a follow up to Tun Daim Zainuddin’s visit recently.

“Tun Daim has brought up certain subjects particularly with regards to contracts given out. We don’t have much money, thus we cannot afford to borrow too much.

“We are trying to lessen the amount we have borrowed, otherwise the country can even become bankrupt,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said he would also encourage Chinese companies to invest in Malaysia in productive capacities by using Malaysian labour and sources.