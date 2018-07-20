Local mother-daughter team creates excitement at International Rally of Johor

Mother-and-daughter team Gina Finanza Daud (right) will drive her Proton Satria with her co-driver daughter Izyan Zuhaily Zolkeple for this year’s Malaysian Rally Championship’s (MRC) 2018 International Rally of Johor. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 20 — For the first time, a mother-and-daughter team is competing in this year’s Malaysian Rally Championship’s (MRC) 2018 International Rally of Johor.

Seasoned campaigner Gina Finanza Daud, 43, will drive her Proton Satria with her co-driver daughter Izyan Zuhaily Zolkeple, 20, for this year’s entire MRC, marking the first time they have undertaken a full championship season together.

It is the pair’s first championship rally campaign together. Previously, Gina made a name for herself in the local rally circuits for the past 10 years and is a seasoned MRC campaigner.

Today marks the first time Izyan is participating as a competitor. Her previous experience was only as a rally car support crew for her mother in previous seasons.

Despite not having previous driving and competition experience together, the pair was confident about participating in the Johor round at the Tai Tak Plantations in Kota Tinggi.

“It’s quite interesting as this is the first time that I’m partnering my daughter for a MRC championship round.

“I don’t have a high expectations but have set my sights on at least completing the stages for the next few days,” said Gina when met by Malay Mail today.

The mother-and-daughter team will campaign in a special 2.0-litre diesel-powered Proton Satria in the alternative fuel category.

One Motorsports Bagan Datuk Rally Team (BDRT) team manager Roduwan Rashid describes Gina partnering with her daughter Iyzan as a fresh approach for local motorsports. — Picture by Ben Tan

The duo is competing under the One Motorsports Bagan Datuk Rally Team (BDRT) colours.

Gina, who won in MRC’s classic category in a Proton Saga last year, said she was confident that her daughter can cope with the demanding rally conditions despite it being her inaugural outing as a competitor.

She said that Izyan was used to rallying as she has been following her and helping as a technical crew member since she was young.

Izyan, who just completed her pre-university Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) in Kuala Lumpur, said this was a good opportunity for her to train under her mother.

“Naturally, I’m nervous, as this is my first time competing in a full-fledged rally championship with my mother.

One Motorsports BDRT team principle Roduwan Rashid describes Gina partnering with her daughter Iyzan as a fresh approach for local motorsports.

He believes that the pair is currently the only mother-and-daughter team participating in a competitive rally event regionally.

“For us, the team has given financial as well as technical support to them in their first outing together.

“The experience gained for the Johor round will be useful for both Gina and Iyzan to look into areas where they can improve for future MRC rounds,” said Roduwan.