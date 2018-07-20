Sabah to host national-level Malaysia Day 2018 celebration

Sabah will host the national-level Malaysia Day 2018 celebration on September 16. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 20 — Sabah will host the national-level Malaysia Day 2018 celebration on September 16, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today.

He said he had held discussions on the organisation of the event with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“I made a one-day working visit to Sabah today. One purpose of the visit was to meet and discuss with the Sabah chief minister on the collaboration between the state government and the ministry on holding the Malaysia Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu.

“We have left it to the state government to select the location for the celebration, and we will announce soon the activities to be held for the celebration,” he said to reporters after a meeting with the ministry staff in Sabah, here.

Gobind Singh said the theme of the Malaysia Day and National Day celebrations this year is ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’.

“I have been informed that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has agreed to attend the celebration. I urge all quarters to give their support for the smooth organisation of the event,” he said. — Bernama