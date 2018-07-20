Education minister hopes 10th Asean School Games will produce more world-class talents

Education Minister Maszlee Malik officiates the 10th Asean School Games Malaysia in Shah Alam July 20, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 20 — The Education Ministry today officiated the 10th Asean School Games (ASG) 2018, where 1,500 students from 10 countries are looking to unleash their sporting talents.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik in his speech said ASG is a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, competencies and discipline.

“Our nations have proven over time that we are able to compete at the international stage,” he said after officiating the ceremony.

Dr Maszlee said well-known Asean athletes such as Goh Jin Wei from Malaysia (badminton), Joseph Schooling from Singapore (swimming) and Jonathan Christie from Indonesia (badminton) have all carved a name for themselves in the international sporting arena.

“It is my fervent hope that the ASG legacy of producing world-class athletes will continue to thrive,” he said.

ASG 2018 welcomes more than 1,500 student-athletes and officials from 10 countries including Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar.

Students will compete in 11 different sports which are artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, netball, rhythmic gymnastics, sepak takraw, squash, swimming, table tennis and volleyball.

The 10-day event will take place at various sporting venues, including Shah Alam and Bukit Jalil stadium.

This is the second time that Malaysia has been given the honour to host the ASG, the first time was in 2010.