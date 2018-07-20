Penang govt has fulfilled manifesto’s housing pledge, says Jagdeep

Jagdeep said to date, the state government has provided 80,604 low-cost, medium-cost and affordable housing units of which 28,442 units were completed while several more projects were still underway. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Penang government has fulfilled the Pakatan Harapan (PH) housing pledge within two months.

He said to date, the state government has provided 80,604 low-cost, medium-cost and affordable housing units of which 28,442 units were completed while several more projects were still underway.

“So far, 22,065 low-cost, medium-cost and affordable housing units are being built in the state while 30,097 units have been approved,” he said when met after chairing a state housing committee meeting here today.

He said the number of affordable housing units has exceeded the 75,361 units as pledged in the GE14 manifesto.

In addition, the Datuk Keramat assemblyman said through the Penang Maximum 80 per cent Maintenance Fund (TPM80PP) the state government approved RM23 million for projects from 2013 to July this year, which included projects to upgrade, replace and carry out maintenance of lifts, water tanks and roofs through a private housing scheme.

Meanwhile, Jagdeep said the 1Malaysia Maintenance Fund (TP1M), launched three years ago, would be rebranded and continue to be managed by the current federal government.

He said the pledge to build public housing under the rent-to-own scheme has been fulfilled with the approval of two projects in Mak Mandin and Kampung Tok Suboh Seberang Perai which were under construction.

“The two projects will provide 301 low-cost units where the buyers will rent the property until it is paid in full,” he said. — Bernama