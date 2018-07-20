Wan and Yow set sights on Asian Games after Malaysian Open exit

Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow competes against France’s Lucas Serme during the men’s quarter-final at the Malaysian Open Squash Championships 2018 in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2018. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia’s male representation all but ended at the Malaysian Open Squash Championships 2018 when national No. 1 Nafiizwan Adnan and No. 3 Ng Eain Yow lost in the quarterfinal stage.

Nafiizwan lost to top seed Leo Au of Hong Kong 11-3, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8 in 60 minutes, while Yow squandered several match ball opportunities to extend his match to five games against Frenchman Lucas Serme, but in the end, lost 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10 in 57 minutes.

Yow harboured hopes of playing in the individual event at the Asian Games but his semi-final loss to Ivan Yuen Chee Wern in the National Championships last week put paid to those chances.

He wanted to replicate the success he had at last year’s Malaysian Open when he competed on a wild card and upset two higher-ranked players, including national champion Ivan Yuen, to become the first Malaysian to reach the men’s final in seven years before going down to Hong Kong’s 2015 Asian champion Leo Au.

“I can take some positives from this match, especially as I clawed my way back to a winning position when I was 2-0 down, when everyone would have written me off. I feel disappointed at not closing the match but there are some positives that I can take from this,” said Yow ranked 46.

“Lucas has beaten some of the top 10 players this year. He’s ranked 35th in the world so to match him and come back fighting are good signs.

“I was more disappointed with my performance in the semi-finals of the National Championships against Ivan where I found myself in a similar position but didn’t fight back. I’ll turn my focus now towards Asian Games preparation and hope we can do well in the team event,” added the 20-year-old who was the 2016 World Junior Champion.

Nafiizwan was feeling the effects of his intense match against Ivan yesterday. They played for 72 minutes and against Leo, who is renowned for his stamina, it was always going to be an uphill battle.

“Leo took advantage of my situation, but it’s no excuse for losing,” said Wan ranked 41.

“We could meet again at the Asian Games and I’ve learnt I have to be calmer if I want to beat him. I felt I was making too many mistakes in the first few sets. I was thinking too much about my conditioning and worrying whether I would be able to maintain the high tempo of play.

“Come the Asian Games, recovery will be key and I know, despite being down, I can still fight my way back.”

Nafiizwan and Ivan will represent Malaysia in the singles event at the Asian Games in Jakarta from August 18 to September 2.