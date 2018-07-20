After quitting Youth Ministry, Numan gets international job offers

Numan said yesterday that he had received offers from Unicef and MASS Design Group, an architecture non-profit based in Boston.

Numan, who was formerly a temporary press officer to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, said yesterday that he had received offers from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and MASS Design Group, an architecture non-profit based in Boston, the United States.

— Numan Afifi (@NumanAfifi) July 19, 2018

Numan resigned earlier this month from Syed Saddiq’s office.

He previously resigned from his Subang DAP Youth publicity secretary post last year after Muslim groups condemned a Pride Day breaking of fast event under lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights advocacy group Pelangi Campaign, of which he was founding president.