Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya July 20, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad described today the alleged arrest of fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, as fake news.

Speaking at a press conference at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) headquarters here today, Dr Mahathir said he had not received any information on Low’s purported arrest in China.

“I have not received any information whatsoever. I believe the news of his arrest is one of those fake news,” he said.

MORE TO COME