Selangor Speaker will inform EC of Balakong vacancy, says Pua

PETALING JAYA, July 20 — The Selangor State Speaker will inform the Election Commission (EC) of the Balakong seat vacancy later, Selangor DAP chairman Tony Pua said today.

Following an emergency party meeting held in the wake of assemblyman Eddie Ng’s sudden death, Pua said it was not up to anyone else to inform the EC.

“The Selangor Speaker is supposed to inform the commission,” he told Malay Mail at the party’s Selangor headquarters, referring to Ng Suee Lim.

Pua had earlier issued a statement offering his condolences to Ng’s family, following his death in a traffic accident around midnight today.

“Eddie was not only a responsible state assemblyman, but as DAP Selangor’s organising secretary, he always placed party affairs as a priority.

“He dedicated himself selflessly to the country, the people and the party. The passing of Eddie is a tremendous loss,” he said.

A committee to handle the funeral arrangements has been formed, which will be led by Pua, assisted by Selangor DAP deputy chairman Ean Yong and secretary Bryan Lai.

Ng’s wake will be held at the Xiao En Centre in Jalan Kuari, Cheras, from 8pm tomorrow until Monday, followed by his funeral on Tuesday at 11am.