Watch the new trailer for M.I.A.’s documentary (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 20 — A first trailer has been released for the M.I.A. documentary MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A., which premiered at this year's Sundance Festival and is set for theatrical release in September 2018.

Chronicling M.I.A.'s journey from refugee immigrant to pop star, the film traces her roots in Sri Lanka, where "Matangi" was the daughter of a founding member of Sri Lanka's Tamil resistance. She later fled with her family to the UK, where she became known as "Maya" and was a precocious London teenager.

It was as M.I.A. that she later emerged on the global stage, creating an identity for herself that blended "Tamil politics, art school punk, hip-hop beats and the unwavering, ultra-confident voice of a burgeoning multicultural youth."

The film likewise provides access to the artist as she battles with the music industry and mainstream media in the midst of exploding success.

MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A. will be in UK theaters on September 21 and in the US on September 28, with other international releases still to be announced. Find screenings at www.miadocumentary.com. — AFP-Relaxnews