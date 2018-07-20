Police interview maid over Najib’s report

The contents of Najib’s police report are unknown at time of writing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Police today recorded a statement from Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s maid after the former prime minister lodged a police report.

Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Asst Comm Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police team that visited Najib’s house was from the Sentul district police’s criminal investigation department.

“The police team that was seen going to Datuk Seri Najib’s house today is a team from JSJ Sentul with the purpose of recording a statement from his maid in relation to a police report lodged by Datuk Seri Najib,” he told reporters today.

It is understood that the employee was interviewed as a witness.

