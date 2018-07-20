Khairul Kamarudin steps down as BIMB Holdings CEO

Ambrin said the board has decided to appoint Mohd Muazzam Mohamed as Acting CEO of Bank Islam. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — BIMB Holdings Bhd announced that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khairul Kamarudin has resigned with immediate effect.

In a statement today, the banking group said Khairul had also relinquished his position as the CEO of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd.

“The BIMB Holdings board has decided to form a Board Executive Committee to oversee the day-to-day operations of BIMB Holdings,” it said.

BIMB Holdings Chairman Tan Sri Ambrin Buang said the boards of both BIMB Holdings and Bank Islam had accepted Khairul's resignation and would like to express their sincere appreciation for his contribution to both institutions and the Islamic banking sector.

He said the board had decided to appoint Mohd Muazzam Mohamed as the Acting CEO of Bank Islam.

Mohd Muazzam, who joined the bank on May 11, 2015 as its Chief Financial Officer, has 22 years of experience in the field of audit, finance and consulting.

He is a member of various executive committees in Bank Islam and chairs several project steering committees. He is also a Director on the Board of several companies within BIMB Holdings group and Bank Islam group. — Bernama