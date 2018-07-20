Ringgit ends higher on buying interest

The local unit traded lower against a basket of major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0600/0630 against the US dollar from 4.0620/0650 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9687/9718 from 2.9622/9648 on Thursday and eased against the euro at 4.7315/7366 against 4.7144/7187.

The ringgit declined against the British pound to 5.2861/2904 from Thursday's 5.2806/2849 and fell against the yen to 3.6108/6138 from 3.5937/5970. — Bernama