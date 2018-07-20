HFMD in Labuan forces closure of two kindergartens, one nursery

LABUAN, July 20 — Labuan recorded 246 Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases from January to the middle of June this year, according to the Labuan Health Department.

The number of cases was higher than the 212 cases reported during the corresponding period last year.

Two kindergartens and a nursery had to be ordered to close this year due to the disease, the department said in a statement to Bernama.

It also said that 23 cases were recorded in the week from July 7 to 14, and advised parents to have their children maintain good hygiene, like washing hands often with soap and water to reduce the chances of getting and spreading HFMD. — Bernama