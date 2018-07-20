Death Cab for Cutie drops new track ‘I Dreamt We Spoke Again’ (VIDEO)

On the album, longtime bandmates Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer and Jason McGerr are joined by new members Dave Depper and Zac Rae. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 20 — A little less than a month before their latest album is set for release, Death Cab for Cutie has shared their new track I Dreamt We Spoke Again.”

The track is the opening song from the band’s album Thank You For Today, which is due out August 17. It follows on from Gold Rush, the first track to be released off the album back in June.

On the album, longtime bandmates Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer and Jason McGerr are joined by new members Dave Depper and Zac Rae, who have both been part of the group’s touring band since 2015.

After playing a string of festivals this summer, the 20-year-strong band has an extensive headlining tour hitting North America this fall, kicking off in Oregon on September 24. In the new year they’re set to launch a European tour, starting in Dublin on January 24, 2019, and running through mid-November. — AFP-Relaxnews