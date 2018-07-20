Khalid: KL City Plan 2020-2040 to be drafted end-2019

Khalid said the ministry would work closely with DBKL and the 11 Members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur in drafting the KLCP 2020-2040. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The Kuala Lumpur City Plan (KLCP) 2020-2040 will be drafted by end of next year in a bid to turn the capital into a world-class city, said Federal Territories (FT) Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

He said the plan was necessary to continue the city development planning, overcome traffic congestion and eventually improve the quality of life of city dwellers.

“The plan was initially scheduled to be gazetted in 2015, but it was postponed. Only the structural plan (Kuala Lumpur Structural Plan 2020) was gazetted.

“Before 2020, we will prepare and put the plan on display for approval from all quarters before gazetting it so that there will be no issue of non-transparency,” he told a press conference after attending a council meeting between FT Ministry and DBKL at Menara DBKL here today.

He said the ministry would work closely with DBKL and the 11 Members of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur in drafting the KLCP 2020-2040.

Meanwhile, Khalid refuted the allegation that the ministry had refused to approve budgets for contractors undertaking maintenance and cleaning work in the federal territories.

In fact, he said the ministry had never stopped payments for main contractors and was still honouring their contracts.

“In two weeks’ time I will meet with all the main contractors to discuss the matter,” he added. — Bernama