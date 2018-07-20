Umno’s Razlan apologises, deletes tweet on assemblyman’s death

Razlan came under strong criticism for his earlier tweet. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Former Umno Federal Territories chief Razlan Rafii has apologised and deleted his tweet that was posted earlier today, which appeared to criticise DAP’s Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng, who was killed in an accident early this morning.

Razlan posted a new tweet apologising to Ng’s family for his earlier remarks on his Twitter account.

“I wish condolences to the family and have sympathy for his departure, sorry to his family, may he have peace,” Razlan said.

Earlier, Razlan had called Ng a “slanderer” and described him as “bad hearted”.

He also said that Malaysia will be peaceful with “one less slanderer.”

Razlan came under strong criticism following his earlier tweet, including from his own Umno colleague, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman, who said that his behaviour was “inexcusable”.

However, for hours, he refused to heed calls to delete the tweet, and instead told news portal Malaysiakini that he didn’t intend to insult Ng with his tweet.