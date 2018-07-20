PKR candidate denies lobbying for Sg Kandis by-election candidacy

Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 20 — Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, the PKR candidate for the Sungai Kandis state by-election on August 4, today dismissed allegations that he had lobbied for the candidacy.

“I never lobbied (for the candidacy). It was not easy for me to accept the candidacy because I have a responsibility and commitment as the headmaster of a ‘maahad tahfiz’ school here.

“But due to the interests of the party, I eventually decided to accept the nomination,” he said to reporters.

Mohd Zawawi, fondly called Ustaz Zawawi, said he was selected based on the support of the grassroots members who wanted him to contest.

The PKR Religious Understanding and Consolidation Bureau secretary was responding to allegations that he had lobbied the party leadership for the candidacy.

Mohd Zawawi said he was confident of retaining the seat for PKR as he had the support of not only party members but also the constituents.

“I am confident of emulating the victory of YB (the Honourable) Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei with the acceptance of all. If I win, I will help to resolve several issues including clogged drains, damaged roads and frequent floods in several areas,” he said.

Last night, Deputy Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced Mohd Zawawi as the PKR candidate for the by-election, the nomination for which is tomorrow.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi, of lymphoma cancer on July 2. — Bernama