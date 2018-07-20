UGG snaps up Sasha Lane for new campaign

Actress Sasha Lane stars in the A/W18 UGG Collective global campaign launch. — AFP Pic

NEW YORK, July 20 — Actress Sasha Lane has landed a starring role in the new UGG Collective campaign.

The American Honey star features in an all-Californian line-up for the footwear brand’s latest campaign for Fall/Winter 2018. Additional models in the ads include rock band Cherry Glazerr member Clementine Creevy, visual artist and musician Gianni Lee, photographer Zackery Michael and model Lola McDonnell. Skateboarder, surfer and snowboarder Daniel Hivner completes the cast.

Shot by photographer Frederic Auerbach and videographer Alexander Ingham Brooke, the new campaign takes place in some of the most breathtaking sites across the state of California, such as Manhattan Beach, Tahoe and the Hollywood Hills.

“The UGG Collective consists of Californian photographers, musicians, actors, artists, surfers and skaters,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president of UGG’s parent company Fashion & Lifestyle Brands, in a statement. “Like UGG, they are provocative, progressive, free-spirited, sensual, optimistic and warm.”

Each season, UGG chooses a new group of creative individuals to front its “collective” campaign, which is now on its fourth edition. Previous stars have included students, actors, artists and bloggers.

The move comes at a busy time for Lane, who is set to star in the upcoming movie Hellboy, slated for release early next year. — AFP-Relaxnews