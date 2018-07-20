Ariana Grande shares ‘Sweetener’ track listing

Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ is out August 17. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — With her album Sweetener a month away from release, Ariana Grande has finally unveiled its 15-strong track listing.

The singer shared the track listing in a series of posts on Instagram, with the already released songs No Tears Left to Cry, The Light is Coming and God is a Woman joined by many as yet unheard tracks, including one titled Pete, presumably after her fiancé Pete Davidson.

Grande also took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the forthcoming video for God is a Woman, which she wrote is “coming soon”. In the clip, she is seen posing in front of a blue screen with various props, joined by a group of fellow performers.

Sweetener is due for release on August 17. — AFP-Relaxnews