Must-have gadgets to purchase during this tax holiday

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysians have been ticking off items from their shopping list since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was zero rated from June 1.

And with the return of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) only on September 1, the shopping is only going to get more insane with BIG discounts from the Shopee Electronics Expo by Shopee happening from July 23 to 26 with discounts up to 90 per cent!

With so much to choose from, here is Malay Mail’s pick of five must-have electronic items you should be keeping an eye out for as you surf for a steal on Shopee during its Shopee Electronics Expo.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6

Looking for a smartphone under RM500? Look no further. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 32GB storage, 3GB RAM and one-year warranty.

2. Vivo V7 Plus 24MP Clearer Selfie + Full View Display

Exclusively available on Shopee, the Vivo V7 Plus comes with a free Digi Redemption Card with 60GB data, one-year local warranty and 30 days' return policy.

3. AK-666sfx + Scorpion 3 Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo Free Mousemat by Armaggeddon

Dubbed the most affordable high specs gaming bundle, this combo comes with a keyboard with multi-coloured LED backlight that features nine lighting effects, 4800 CPI gaming mouse with customisable RGB lights and custom optical gaming sensor. The best part? It comes with a two-year warranty.

4. Trio Food Steamer 2 Tier 10L TFS18

Home cooks wanting to incorporate more healthy dishes into their diet will love this convenient and affordable two-tier home steamer. It is equipped with a 10L + 10L jumbo capacity steamer and fully collapsible steaming trays. Don’t wait too long, the special price is for the first 100 units only.

5. Khind ARF3000 Air Fryer with Digital Display

You no longer have to give up delicious fried food with this air fryer that uses less oil thanks to its high-speed air circulation technology. Some of its features include a digital display with preset programmes and an auto shutdown safety function. Comes with one-year local manufacturer warranty.

If you’re looking to get your hands on these great deals and more, be sure to check out the Shopee Electronic Expo to maximise savings.

Upsized Shocking Sale

This July 23, be sure to look out for the Upsized Shocking Sale where all types of electronic products such as mobile phones and gadgets, computers and accessories, and home appliances are exclusively featured in this 24-hour Electronics Fair which will be held five times a day at 12am, 9am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm! Apart from that, you can also shop for different categories of products at the Upsized Shocking Sale from July 24-26.

Lowest Price Guaranteed Tech Zone

Mobile phones, laptops, gadgets, computers, accessories such as power banks and data storage and cool gaming products such as Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox with lowest price guaranteed will be featured in the Lowest Price Guaranteed Tech Zone campaign from July 23-26! Don’t miss this!

Everything for Your Home

High-demand home products like home entertainment (TVs, speakers, DVD players), smart kitchen (ovens, refrigerators, choppers, juicers), stylish appliances (hair dryers, irons) as well as other home improvement products are up for grabs in Everything for Your Home from this July 23 to 26!

Here are special vouchers just for you!

Redeem one of the items below with just RM1 by using promo code “ MAIL1 ”; for new/first time Shopee users only!

Check out your favourite electronics, and apply promo code “ MAIL15 ” at check out to get extra 15 per cent OFF your purchase now!

