Umno names Lokman Adam as Sungai Kandis candidate

KOTA RAJA, July 20 — Umno has selected Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as its candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election.

Lokman, a former PKR member, will take on an unknown newcomer from his old party, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, in what is anticipated to be a fierce fight between Umno and PKR.

“After much consideration, we place our faith in someone young,” Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Muhammad Hasan said when announcing Lokman’s candidacy.

“This will be a ‘test kit’ [sic] for the public reception of BN (Barisan Nasional) post-GE14,” the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar said.

PAS, the country’s third political bloc, had said it would sit out the by-election, the first to be held after the just-concluded 14th general election (GE14) and seen widely as an early referendum on Pakatan Harapan (PH) rule.

Malay Mail learned that Zawawi, a local tahfiz school principal, was chosen over the Selangor PKR chapter’s pick, Mohd Razlan Jalaluddin, who is the former PKR coordinator for the Kota Damansara seat in GE14.

Rumours quickly spread that the veto over the selection process signalled a split between PKR’s leadership at the national and state levels, but top leaders denied this, saying the choice was a purely strategic one.

GE14 saw a four-cornered fight in Sungai Kandis between PKR, Umno, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia, with PKR winning the seat with 23,998 votes.

Umno came in second place with 11,518 votes, while PAS trailed behind with 7,573 votes.

