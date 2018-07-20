Groups hold protest, demand action against Ramasamy over alleged terror links

People attend a protest against Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy in George Town July 20, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 20 — Several Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGO) held a protest at Masjid Jamek Shaik Eusoff after Friday prayers to demand that action be taken against Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy.

A few representatives from the groups took turns to speak, each accusing the DAP leader of being a staunch supporter of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

They labelled him a member of the terrorist group and expressed hope that the police will conduct a thorough investigation against him.

“He is a strong supporter of the LTTE. The police must investigate and treat him like a terrorist,” Salman Ali from Institute Al Qayyim said.

Salman said the groups will be submitting a memorandum to the Penang state government and Penang governor on this issue.

“In the memorandum, we will demand for a full investigation into Ramasamy for his links with LTTE.

“We will demand for Dr Zakir Naik’s rights to be protected as he did not break any law and we will demand that everyone respect the freedom of religion and the right to preach Islam as it is our country’s official religion,” he said.

Islamic Propagation Society International Malaysia president Kamarudin Abdullah acknowledged that many people are unhappy that Dr Zakir had converted a lot of people to Islam, but expressed his thankfulness to the prime minister for allowing the Mumbai-born preacher to stay in Malaysia.

“I support Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed for defending Dr Zakir and I ask that the whole Cabinet defend Dr Zakir and his rights here,” he said.

The groups were unhappy that Ramasamy had asked for Dr Zakir to be extradited to India.

“Why is he taking the Indian government’s side to demand for Dr Zakir to be extradited, if he wants to take the Indian government’s side, then he should give up his Malaysian citizenship and move there,” Kamarudin said.

He added that the memorandum they will be submitting will also ask for a special committee to be formed to protect the rights of Muslims.

He also called on the government to “censor” online media, especially Malaysiakini and Free Malaysia Today, which he claimed are always “spinning stories”.

A few hundred people, from over 10 NGOs, gathered within the mosque grounds to hold a peaceful protest against Ramasamy.

They shouted slogans such as “Tangkap Ramasamy” and “Balik India” as well as a few foul words.

Earlier today, in a press conference, Ramasamy explained that he had merely asked that the Malaysian government honour an extradition treaty that it has with India.

He also denied having links with the LTTE while pointing out that the terrorist group was disbanded in 2009.

He challenged his detractors to provide strong proof of his links to LTTE.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun reportedly said they have received a total of 53 police reports related to Ramasamy on this issue.

Ramasamy also lodged a report on the allegations against him.