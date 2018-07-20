This is inexcusable, Umno’s Azalina says of Razlan’s RIP tweet

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman speaks during a media briefing at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Azalina Othman today took her own party colleague Razlan Rafii to task over his controversial tweet regarding the death of DAP’s Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng.

Azalina, who is the Pengerang MP and also former law minister, said that Razlan’s tweet, in which he labeled Ng a “slanderer”, was “inexcusable”.

“There is a limit to everything. This behaviour is inexcusable,” Azalina tweeted today.

There is limit in everything. This behaviour is inexcusable. As Muslim, we must respect the deceased and the family. https://t.co/3mjtaVoBnf — Azalina Othman Said (@AzalinaOthmanS) July 20, 2018

Razlan, the former Federal Territories Umno Youth chief, previously said that Malaysia would be more “peaceful” without Ng, whom he described as a “slanderer” and “bad hearted.”

“As a Muslim, we must respect the deceased and the family,” she added.

Despite a barrage of criticism regarding his tweet, Razlan did not apologize nor remove his tweet, and instead defended it by saying that it was not meant to be an insult.

“I did not mean to insult him after his death but what about what he said while he was still alive with his accusations against (former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak and other Umno members as thieves and all, even though there is no truth in those words,” Razlan was reported as saying in Malaysiakini.

Razlan said that he had written Rest in Peace (RIP) in abbreviation at the end of his tweet, and as such, he was not insulting Ng.