Rematch and revenge on the cards for Wee Wern and Sivasangari

Sivasangari returns the ball from Hong Kong's Lee Ka Yi during the Malaysian Open Squash Championship 2018 quarter-final match in Bukit Jalil July 20, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, July 20 ― Get ready for an epic semi final encounter between the returning Low Wee Wern and rising star S. Sivasangari at 3pm the PSA15K Malaysian Open tomorrow at the Bukit Jalil Squash Centre.

Wee Wern, ranked 254, beat 33rd ranked Liu Tsz-Ling 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-2 while third seeded Sangari beat Lee Ka Yi 11-6, 11-5, 11-6 in the quarterfinals to set up a repeat of the finals of the Malaysian National Championships last week were Sangari beat Wee Wern 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 4-11, 11-7 to become the youngest national champion in history at 19-years-old.

There is plenty on the line in tomorrow's semifinal.

Sangari is the defending champion and the future of Malaysian squash while Wee Wern was a former world No. 5 before a left knee injury sidelined her for 20 months.

Having missed out on representing Malaysia in the singles event at the Asian Games due to her finals loss to Sangari at the nationals, Wee Wern's turned her focus on making it back to the dizzying heights of world squash and it starts with winning the Malaysian Open.

“I'm looking forward to tomorrow's match and I want to make the finals if possible. I can't expect to play at my best but playing Sangari again will let me know where I stand,” said Wee Wern.

“National was my first tournament back so it will take some time to be at my best. It's a gradual progress. My knee is holding up but I have minor niggles here and there. The effects of being out so long.

“I have the physio with me to help with rehab and help me get back on court every day. Personally I feel good. I've beaten two top 50 players in the process so I hope this isn't the last match I play. I want to make it till the last day,” added the 27-year-old.

Sangari on the other hand is being cautious with tomorrow's game.

“I may be the defending champion but I'm the third seed here so I don't feel too much pressure compared to playing in the national finals last week,” said Sangari.

“Wee Wern had to go through qualifiers and play two tough matches in the main draw so I'm sure she's fired up for tomorrow's game especially after losing to me last week.

“I'm hoping it's not a close match and things go my way. I have to play better squash if I want to win. In the end I feel it'll come down to who has the stronger mental fortitude,” added Sangari who won two gold medals in the women's singles and mixed doubles at last year's KL2017 SEA games.

The other semifinals pits top seed Omneya Abdel Kawy of Egypt against fourth seed Satomi Watanabe of Japan.