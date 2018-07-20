Eddie Ng’s death huge loss to Balakong constituents, Loke says

Anthony Loke said Eddie Ng (pic) was his good friend and a committed assemblyman as well as popular among the constituents. — Picture via Facebook/Eddie Ng Tien Chee

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The death of Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee in a road accident early today is a huge loss to the DAP and the constituents of Balakong, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke, who is the DAP national organising secretary, said Ng was his good friend and a committed assemblyman as well as popular among the constituents.

“He won the (Balakong) seat with a very big majority in the 14th General Election and his two challengers lost their deposits. This showed how popular he was in the Balakong constituency,” he said at a press conference.

Ng polled a majority of 35,538 votes to beat the candidates from BN and PAS in the general election on May 9.

Ng died at about 12.30 am after the Nissan X-Trail vehicle he was driving from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang crashed into the rear of a trailer lorry at Km11.7 of the Grand Saga Expressway. — Bernama



