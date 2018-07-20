MOF: ‘Big-ticket’ items like helicopters, yachts should be taxed under SST too

Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s proposed list of items that will be exempted under SST had included such items, — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Big-ticket items such as helicopters and yachts should not be spared under the Sales and Services Tax (SST) regime that will kick in in September, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim said the Royal Malaysian Customs Department’s proposed list of items that will be exempted under SST had included such items.

“Among items listed for exemption were “big-ticket items” such as airplanes, yachts, ferries for passengers, helicopters, spacecraft and snow-ski equipment,” he said in a statement today.

“Although the list that was released by RMCD is only a proposal, the Ministry of Finance is of the view that the SST tax should be imposed on expensive and luxury items, namely ‘big ticket items’,” he added.

Lim also noted that the Customs’ list is still at the proposal stage, with public feedback to be received over whether any items should be dropped or included from the list of SST-exempted items.

In the 292-page list of proposed goods to be exempted from the Sales Tax, airplanes, helicopters, spacecraft such as satellites, cruise ships, excursion boats and yachts were listed.