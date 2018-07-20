BNM international reserves at US$104.6b as at July 13

Bank Negara Malaysia said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$104.6 billion as at July 13, 2018 compared with US$104.7 billion on June 29, 2018.

In a statement today, the central bank said the reserves were sufficient to finance 7.5 months of retained imports and was 1.1 times the short-term external debt.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves at US$98.0 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$0.9 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDR — US$1.2 billion), gold (US$1.5 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.0 billion).

BNM said assets included gold and foreign exchange, and other reserves including SDRs (RM423.08 billion), Malaysian government papers (RM4.30 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM4.25 billion), loans and advances (RM7.25 billion), land and buildings (RM4.18 billion) and other assets (RM9.57 billion). ­— Bernama