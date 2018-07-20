On social media, Umno leader panned over tweet on DAP rep’s death

Umno Youth FT chief Datuk Mohd Razlan Rafii speaks during a press conference at Menara TH Selborn May 7, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Former Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Razlan Rafii is facing a barrage of criticism online after his tweet on the death of DAP’s Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng.

Razlan, who is currently Seputeh Umno vice chief, had tweeted pointing out that Ng was a “slanderer” (kaki fitnah), following it up with a Rest in Peace (RIP) message.

He did so while retweeting a tweet by DAP’s Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, who was paying tribute to Ng, who passed away in a fatal accident early this morning.

“A slanderer and bad hearted person has died. Less slanderers. Peaceful Malaysia,” Razlan tweeted.

He was almost universally condemned by Twitter users for his post.

“No matter one’s race and religion, when life has ended there is no need to raise such matters. Those that are alive should watch their manners and not embarrass the race and religion,” said Twitter user Bauk Selat.

Razlan however repeatedly ignored calls for him to delete the tweet and instead defended the tweet, saying it was not meant to insult.

Malaysiakini reported Razlan as saying that he had “no intention” to insult Ng.

“Actually, I delivered my (condolences) wish just like other people would. I had no intention to insult him. I also hope he rests in peace.

“I did not mean to insult him after his death but what about what he said while he was still alive with his accusations against (former prime minister) Najib Abdul Razak and other Umno members as thieves and all, even though there is no truth in those words.

“Then I wished for him to rest in peace,” he reportedly said.