KD Mutiara decommissioned after 41 years of service

Royal Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin performing the decommission of KD Mutiara at the Lumut Naval base, July 20, 2018. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

LUMUT, July 20 — After serving for 41 years, KD Mutiara, the first locally build hydrographic ship has been officially decommissioned from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN).

A ceremony commemorating the decommissioning was held today at the Lumut Naval base here, where the ship currently berthed.

The ceremony was witnessed by RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

A video montage of the ship was played and a bell was hit 41 times to commemorate the ship’s years of service, during the ceremony.

The ship was built by Hong Leong-Lurssen Shipyard Berhad at the cost of RM35 million on Nov 13, 1976.

The ship was first commissioned into RMN on Dec 18, 1977, and Commander Goh Siew Chong was appointed as the first commanding officer of the ship.

Since then, 18 commanding officers have been appointed to head the ship and completed 146 hydrographic orders, which comprises of 68,598 kilometres per square measurement in Malaysian waters.

The data from the measurements have contributed to the publishing of 51 Nautical Charts and 52 Electronic Signage Chart Cells.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman in his speech said that KD Mutiara had recorded cruising for about 223, 167.43 kilometres, which is equivalent to circling the world six times.

“I would like to thank the former commanding officers and crew members who have done a remarkable job in carrying out their duty using this ship.

“The duties in this ship has always been tough, high risk and dangerous, but thank you for showing a great professionalism, bravery and loyalty when carrying out the task,” he said.

KD Mutiara was designed with a technology that would allow it to operate in a tropical environment and carry out hydrographic measurement operation and oceanography studies.

The ship was also used for several search and rescue mission, both at national and international level, including for the finding and locating mission of the MH370 flight, which was believed to have disappeared in the Indian oceans.

The ship is capable of carrying out an operation for about 30 days in seas with the cruising distance of 4,500 nautical miles at the speed of 16 knot.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said that the ship has been decommissioned as the ship’s technology has been outdated and is no longer cost-efficient.

“However, the hydrographic measurement will be not be affected as RMN had roped in a private company to carry out the task since Nov 2016.

“The rented ship is capable of operating for 300 days in a year and can cover the hydrographic measurement up to 20,000 kilometres per square, while saving RM30 million in operating cost,” he said.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman also said that ship will be disposed of.

“It will not serve as a floating museum as we already have KD Hang Tuah for that purpose.

“The disposal of the ship will be carried out in a way where we could get a good return. There are several parties who have showed interested in taking over the ship,” he said.