IGP says still no news of of Jho Low’s arrest from China

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he has checked with counterpart in China, but is unable to get any confirmation regarding any arrest. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20— Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today he is still unable to confirm a report that tycoon Low Taek Jho has been arrested in China.

According to The Star Online, Fuzi said he has checked with counterpart in China, but is unable to get any confirmation regarding any arrest.

“I can confirm there is still no news of his arrest,” he was quoted saying today after witnessing the handing over ceremony for the Bukit Aman Management director’s post at the Police Training Centre on Friday.

Fuzi said yesterday Malaysian police had previously managed to trace Low, or better known as Jho Low to Hong Kong, Macau and China, but do not have firm information on his current location.

Quoting an unnamed Hong Kong-based radio station and the Sarawak Report, China Press claimed that Low’s arrest will only be announced during Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s trip to China next month.