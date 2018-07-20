DAP’s Nga, Chin Tong get death threat on Facebook

Keranji assemblyman Chong Zhemin (centre), flanked by Perak DAP executive secretary Siew Lee Wah (right) and special assistant to Kepayang assemblyman Wong Hon Long (left) outside the Ipoh district police station in Perak July 20, 2018. ― Pictures courtesy of Chong Zhemin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — DAP lawmakers Nga Kor Ming and Liew Chin Tong are learning that with great powers comes deadly enemies, as a Facebook user going by the handle “Jing Hong” has issued a death threat on the social network.

Their DAP colleague Chong Zhemin, filed a police report for criminal intimidation at the Ipoh district police station here today after spotting the chilling message on Facebook.

“This posting is a form of criminal intimidation and is against Section 506 of the Penal Code, which is punishable up to seven years in jail or fine or both,” the Keranji assemblyman said.

Pictures of a hand holding a gun, together with images of Nga who was freshly picked as deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker and Liew as the newly appointed deputy defence minister were posted alongside a caption in Chinese.

Chong translated the caption as saying: “Both of you from Pakatan Harapan make me mad, you both wait, I will kill you, both of you will accompany Teoh Beng Hock.”

Teoh was a DAP political aide,who was found dead at the former MACC’s headquarters in Shah Alam after falling nine floors from the building where he had been held overnight for investigation regarding corruption allegation on June 20, 2009.

The authorities recently reopened investigations into his suspicious death.

Chong urged the police to promptly investigate the real identity of the Facebook user.

He also said he will also lodge a report to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission to identify the Facebook user.

“I urge social media users to be rational when making Facebook posting and not to go against the law,” he said.