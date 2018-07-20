Negri Sembilan records rise in HFMD since January

The HFMD victims received outpatient treatment and were in stable condition. ― Google screenshot

SEREMBAN, July 20 ― The Negri Sembilan Health Department recorded a total of 1,350 cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) from January to yesterday, said State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan.

He said the number of cases indicated that there had been an increase of 139.8 per cent compared to the same period last year when there were 536 cases.

“The distribution of HFMD cases by district to date is Seremban (950 cases), Jempol (102), Port Dickson (75), Rembau (73), Kuala Pilah (63), Jelebu (46) and Tampin (41). No national schools in the state were fully closed,” said Veerapan in a statement.

He said only two nurseries and one preschool at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paroi, Seremban, were closed for now, adding that the Negri Sembilan Health Department had from its own review and verification, found that only three SK Paroi preschoolers were infected with HFMD.

They had received outpatient treatment and were in stable condition, he added.

Veerapan said those operating and managing early childhood learning centres, nurseries and kindergartens must take preventive measures.

Apart from ensuring that the basic habits of hygiene and cleanliness were maintained at all times, they should also conduct screening at the entrance of their premises to ensure that no child was infected with HFMD, he added.

Veerapan said even the simple act of washing hands after handling a child and discarding used diapers into closed garbage bins were important.

He reminded those managing the premises that it was necessary to report the HFMD cluster to the nearest district health office for control and preventive measures.

Veerapan also advised parents and guardians to ensure that HFMD-infected children were not taken to public places, including schools, nurseries and kindergartens, to prevent other children from being infected. ― Bernama