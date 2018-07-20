China's tumbling yuan slows as big banks seen selling dollars

The People's Bank of China lowered its yuan midpoint for the seventh straight trading day to 6.7671 per dollar on Friday, 605 pips or 0.9 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.7066. ― AFP pic

SHANGHAI, July 20 ― China's yuan plunged to a more than one year low against the dollar today after the central bank fixed a weak midpoint, but traders said major state banks sold dollars during morning trading which slowed the fall.

The People's Bank of China lowered its yuan midpoint for the seventh straight trading day to 6.7671 per dollar on Friday, 605 pips or 0.9 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 6.7066.

The latest bout of yuan weakness, catalysed by concerns over the brewing China-US trade war and a slowing Chinese economy, has seen the yuan shed 7.6 per cent of its value against the dollar since the end of the first quarter of this year.

Today's fixing was the lowest since July 14, 2017, and represented the biggest one-day weakening in per centage terms since June 27, 2016.

The midpoint largely matched market forecasts, traders said, an indication that the authorities did not appear eager to hit the brakes on the yuan's fall.

Later, though, four traders said they had seen major state-owned banks selling dollars and propping up the yuan.

“Big banks were offering dollar liquidity onshore and offshore, instead of only selling onshore as what they used to do. In this case, it could have better effect,” said one of the traders.

Another trader said he saw state banks selling dollars onshore at around 6.81 per dollar. The dollar selling had the effect of causing the yuan to pull back from its downhill dash.

Traders and economists say they suspect big state-owned banks sometimes buy or sell currency to influence the exchange rate as a form of intervention on behalf of the central bank.

Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong, said investors were unsure of the future for the Chinese currency.

“Investors do not know how far the yuan could fall,” he said.

“(The authorities) might want to keep economic growth stable, and the direct impact of a weaker yuan could offset some negative impact from the trade war. But it will be hard to maintain confidence among foreign investors in purchasing yuan-denominated assets.”

Complicating matters, US President Donald Trump said in an interview on CNBC television overnight that he was concerned that the Chinese currency was “dropping like a rock” and the strong US dollar “puts us at a disadvantage.”

The spot yuan market shrugged off the comments, though, opening at 6.7950 per dollar on Friday before weakening past 6.8 per dollar to a low of 6.8128 at one point.

As of 0345 GMT, it was trading at 6.7941, about 0.21 per cent softer than the late night closing price.

The spot rate is currently allowed to trade within a range of 2 per cent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

Offshore the yuan was trading 0.4 per cent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8228 per dollar.

Although many in the market don't think the authorities have drawn a firm line in the sand for the depreciating Chinese currency, some said they were not overly bearish for now.

MK Tang, senior China economist at Goldman Sachs, said he was not too worried about the depreciation in the yuan as policymakers had better control over the outflow channels.

“The depreciation we saw, the reason that happened, is because policymakers have been comfortable with that. But if some day policymakers become uncomfortable because they think it's too excessive then I think it's quite likely that the authorities would have ways to stabilise the currency,” Tang said.

“So fundamentally speaking, we do think CNY is like many other exchange rates in the world, it can go up and down depending on the macro outlook and things like that.” ― Reuters