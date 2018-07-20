Hamdan Bahari re-elected speaker of Perlis assembly

KANGAR, July 20 — Datuk Hamdan Bahari was today re-elected as the Speaker of the Perlis Legislative Assembly.

The name of the former director of the Perlis Community Development Department was the only one proposed for the post.

Hamdan’s name was proposed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and seconded by Chuping assemblyman Asmaiza Ahmad.

At today’s sitting, all the 15 state assemblymen, including five opposition assemblymen and one independent assemblyman, were sworn in before Hamdan.

The Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, will open the first meeting of the first session of the 14th state legislative assembly on Monday.

The House will sit until Wednesday. — Bernama