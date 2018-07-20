You helped make Malaysia what it is today, PM tells businessmen, Chinese chamber

Prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) arrives for the ACCCIM 72nd Annual General Meeting at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Malaysia’s success today is largely due to the contributions of the business community, particularly those from its ethnic Chinese community, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister paid homage to the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industries of Malaysia (ACCCIM) at its 72nd annual general meeting here, saying they were the driving force behind generating wealth in the country.

“Our country is what it is today because of the contribution from the business community, especially the Chinese community because they are dynamic in many ways.

“It is the business community which creates wealth in any society, in any country, and there is no doubt that ACCCIM along with the Chinese community as well as other communities have contributed much to the development of the country,” he said in his speech.

MORE TO COME