Economist is new Mavcom chief, will take home much lower pay

Prior to his appointment as executive chairman, Nungsari Ahmad Radhi (left) served as a commissioner at Mavcom since its inception on March 1, 2016. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 20 — The federal government has appointed a new executive chairman for the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) with a remuneration package that is less than a quarter compared to what the previous chair earned.

Nungsari Ahmad Radhi, an economist who previously worked with Mavcom and also a former member of Parliament, will earn about RM 15,000 a month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

The amount is a fraction from the RM 85,000 monthly pay earned by the previous chairman, General (R) Tan Sri Abdullah Ahmad.

Nungsari will assume his new role immediately following Abdullah’s resignation.

