Final MH370 report to be made public on July 30

PUTRAJAYA , July 20 — Putrajaya will release the full and final report on Flight MH370 to the public on July 30, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook announced today.

He added that the government will first share the report on the search and rescue operation for the plane that has been missing since March 8, 2014 with the next of kin of the passengers in a closed door briefing in the morning of July 30.

“This will be followed by a press conference in the evening. Both the briefing and the press conference will be conducted by the lead investigators,” Loke said.

Loke previously promised to make the final report public if the latest round of search for MH370 did not yield any results.

