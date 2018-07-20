Dr M: Don’t fear reporting on graft, we’ll protect you, we’re clean

Prime minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad delivers his keynote speech during the ACCCIM 72nd Annual General Meeting at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Corruption whistleblowers will be protected by the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He assured those with information on corrupt activities that they need not fear backlash for reporting, adding that his administration is not only anti-corruption but is “clean”.

“I know some business people are corrupt, however reporting on them could risk retaliation from said person or his accomplices.

“However there is no need to fear. This government is clean, we will protect you from any form of retaliation,” Dr Mahathir said in his speech before some 1,000 attendees of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industries (ACCCIM) annual general meeting at the Mandarin Oriental hotel here.

