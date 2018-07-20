Six must-have gadgets to buy this tax holiday

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― Malaysians have been ticking off items from their shopping list since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was zero rated from June 1.

And with the return of the Sales and Services Tax (SST) only on September 1, the “tax holiday” has been given an extra boost with BIG discounts at the Electronic Expo by Shopee happening from July 23 to 26 at shopee.com.my.

With so much to choose from, here is Malay Mail’s pick of six must-have electronic items as you surf for a steal on Shopee.

1. Xiaomi Redmi 6

Looking for a smartphone under RM500? Look no further. The Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 32GB storage, 2GB RAM and one-year warranty.

Price: RM499*

2. Vivo V7Plus 24MP Clearer Selfie + Full View Display

Exclusively available on Shopee, the Vivo V7Plus comes with a free Digi Redemption Card with 60GB data, one-year local warranty and 30 days return policy.

Price: RM899*

3. AK-666sfx + Scorpion 3 Gaming Keyboard Mouse Combo Free Mousemat by Armaggeddon

Dubbed the most affordable high specs gaming bundle, this combo comes with a keyboard with multi-coloured LED backlight that features nine lighting effects, 4800 CPI gaming mouse with customisable RGB lights and custom optical gaming sensor. The best part? It comes with a two-year warranty.

Price: RM82*

4. Trio Food Steamer 2 Tier 10L TFS18

Home cooks wanting to incorporate more healthy dishes will love this convenient and affordable two-tier home steamer. It is equipped with a 10L + 10L jumbo capacity steamer and fully collapsible steaming trays. Don’t wait too long, the special price is for the first 100 units only.

Price: RM169.90*

5. Khind ARF3000 Air Fryer with Digital Display

You no longer have to give up delicious fried food with this air fryer that uses less oil thanks to its high-speed air circulation technology. Some of its features include a digital display with preset programmes and an auto shutdown safety function. Comes with one-year local manufacturer warranty.

Price: RM268*

6. Midea Stand Fan 16” With 5 Blade & Timer MF-16FS15F

Beat the heat with this five ABS fan blade design that promises better air delivery. Features include three-speed and a two-hour timer with adjustable angle for oscillation. On top of a sleek design, this stand fan has a 5-star energy rating, making it a smart choice for homeowners who want to save electricity.

Price: RM84.90*

If you’re looking to get your hands on these great deals and more, you might want to check out the expo’s three campaigns to maximise savings.

Upsized Shocking Sale

When: July 23

What to look out for: All types electronic of products are featured in this 24-hour electronics fair.

When: July 24 to July 26

What to look out for: Mobile and gadgets, computer and accessories, and home appliances.

Time: Five times a day at 12am, 9am, 12pm, 4pm, 8pm.

Lowest Price Guaranteed Tech Zone

When: July 23 to 26

What to look out for: Mobile phones, laptops, gadgets, computers, accessories such as power banks and data storage and cool gaming products such as Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox with Lowest Price Guaranteed.

Everything for Your Home

When: July 23 to 26

What to look out for: High-demand home products like home entertainment (TV, speakers, DVD players), smart kitchen (oven, refrigerator, chopper, juicer), stylish appliances (vacuum, air cooler, air purifier, hair dryer, iron) as well as other home improvement products.

For more info on the Shopee Electronic Expo, stay tuned to shopee.com.my this July 23.

* Product prices and availability are subject to change.

This article is brought to you by Shopee.