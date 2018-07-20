Selangor MB: Eddie Ng a dedicated assemblyman, always smiling and ready to help

Ng is remembered as a smiley-faced person who is always ready to extend a helping hand to all in need. — Picture via Facebook/Eddie Ng Tien Chee

SHAH ALAM, July 20 ― The loss of DAP’s Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee who perished in a road accident shortly after midnight will be keenly felt by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the people of Selangor, state Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin, who is from PKR, remembers Ng as a smiley-faced person who was always ready to extend a helping hand to all in need.

“Ng Tien Chee, better known as Eddie Ng, was an assemblyman who served with utmost dedication towards the people of Balakong and was committed in speaking up for them in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly throughout his term starting 2013.

“From when I first knew him, Eddie has always had a smile on his face and was always ready to help anyone in need,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin said Ng was actively involved in Selangor PH work through his party’s action unit and the void he leaves behind will be widely felt by all those he served.

“Eddie’s death is certainly a big loss to Pakatan Harapan and he leaves behind a void that is certainly felt by the people of Balakong and Selangor Darul Ehsan,” he said.

He extended his condolences to Ng’s wife, children and the rest of his family.

Ng, 40, was died on the spot in an accident at KM11.7 of the Grand Saga Highway at 12.30am today while on his way from Kuala Lumpur to Kajang when the Nissan X-Trail SUV he was driving rammed into the back of a trailer.

His death was confirmed by Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, adding that Ng’s body had been sent to the Serdang Hospital.

Ng had defeated Barisan Nasional’s Lim Chin Wah and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali from PAS by a majority of 35,538 votes in the May 9 general election.

His death comes on the heels of another Selangor Pakatan Harapan lawmaker Mat Shuhaimi Shafie who was the assemblyman for Sg Kandis and died from cancer of the lymphoma on July 2.