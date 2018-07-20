HFMD outbreak in Penang possibly due to rich kids coming home from holidays, exco says

Dr Afif Bahardin said that children with greater exposure to human contact during the school holidays last month returned with the disease. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Penang’s recent outbreak of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) may have been due to the children of wealthy families who travelled during the school holidays.

The Star reported Penang’s Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin as saying that children with greater exposure to human contact during the school holidays last month returned with the disease, spreading it to others upon their return.

“We saw the pattern of cases spiking after the school holidays before, only that this time there is an extremely high increase,” he said during a press conference.

In revealing the latest statistics on the outbreak, Dr Afif also revealed the spread of the disease in Penang had passed beyond the danger level and is spreading fast in the more affluent Northeast district of the island.

This year recorded 2,170 cases, an increase of 100.2 per cent compared to the same time last year. Of that number, 1,090 were reported in the areas of Batu Ferringhi, George Town, Pulau Tikus, and Tanjung Bungah.

However he emphasised that patients of the disease will recover with sufficient time and rest.

He also dismissed a WhatsApp message that has gone viral which alleged that the disease has claimed the life of a child in Penang.

“There have been no deaths due to HFMD, it is not life-threatening. But it is painful for children and they might have to be warded because of neurological complications due to high fever,

“We are checking on premises including schools and daycare centres every day as the disease resulted in a loss of manpower and drop in productivity since parents have to take time off to care for and quarantine sick children at home,” Dr Afif said.