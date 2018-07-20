Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show coming to Netflix

The theatre marquee for Bruce Springsteen’s show ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ is seen at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 3, 2017 in New York City. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show Springsteen on Broadway is set to land on Netflix just before year-end.

Based on Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance both written and performed by the Tony, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist.

Like theatregoers, Netflix viewers will be treated to a show featuring Springsteen, a guitar and piano, and his personal stories, along with an appearance by Patti Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band and Springsteen’s wife.

The show began Broadway previews on October 3, 2017, opened on October 12 of that year and was extended three times after its initial eight-week run.

It will launch on Netflix on December 15, the final night of Springsteen’s sold-out, 236-show run at Walter Kerr Theatre. — AFP-Relaxnews