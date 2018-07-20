Bursa Malaysia opens easier

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.14 points easier at 1,757.1 from yesterday's close of 1,759.24. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― Bursa Malaysia opened lower falling back on Wall Street's subdued overnight performance, said dealers.

At 9.11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.14 points easier at 1,757.1 from yesterday's close of 1,759.24.

The index opened 0.73 of-a-point weaker at 1,758.51.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced decliners 150 to 135 with 205 counters unchanged, 1,445 untraded and 38 others suspended.

Volume stood at 203.18 million units valued at RM119.59 million.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent to 25,064.5 and 0.4 per cent to 2,804.49, respectively.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that markets were unsettled though not overly-troubled, with US equities declining for the first time in three days as financial-based shares led declines.

Among heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM9.84, Public Bank rose two sen to RM23.92, while Tenaga declined six sen to RM14.86, CIMB trimmed four sen to RM5.82 and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.80.

Among actives, Nova Wellness, the latest debutant to the Bursa Malaysia Ace Market today at 0.65 sen, a one sen premium above its issue price of 0.55 sen a share, was up 25.5 sen to 80.5 sen, Iskandar Waterfront City was 5.5 sen higher at 80 sen, MyEG rose one sen to RM1.13 while Priceworth was half-a-sen easier at 8.5 sen.

United Plantations was the biggest gainer in early trading, bagging 50 sen to RM26.92 while Nestle topped the decliners list in losing 60 sen to RM147.20.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.94 points easier at 12,432.3, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 12.2 points to 12,224.06 and the FBM 70 declined 5.27 points to 15,244.87.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 13.56 points to 12,522.6 but the FBM Ace Index gained 17.07 points to 5,405.78.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index decreased 6.38 points to 17,344.38, the Plantation Index eased 2.92 points to 7,490.27 while the Industrial Index increased 0.18 of-a-point to 3,220.15. ― Bernama