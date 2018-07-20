Macklemore shares psychedelic video for ‘How to Play the Flute’

Macklemore attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas September 23, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Macklemore has released a video for How to Play the Flute off his 2017 LP “Gemini” that features rapper King Draino and himself in a series of trippy scenes.

As the video opens, Macklemore is hypnotised by King Draino on a park bench. From there, a series of trippy scenes ensure, with Macklemore dressing like Bob Ross, taking prom photos, buried up to his neck at the beach and references to the viral YouTube clip “Cybergoth Dance Party” throughout.

“The greatest music video of all time. In my head,” Macklemore tweeted as an introduction to the video, which was directed by Jake Magraw.

Macklemore is currently in the midst of a joint tour with Kesha, with more than a dozen dates to go before it wraps up in Tampa, Florida on August 5. — AFP-Relaxnews