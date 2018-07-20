Jorginho vows to turn on the style at Chelsea

Jorge Luiz Frello Jorginho, who followed new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, also hailed the manager’s ability to squeeze the best out of his players. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 20 — New Chelsea star Jorginho boasted yesterday that he would bring a fresh style of play to the English Premier League.

The Italy midfielder, who followed new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri from Napoli, also hailed the manager’s ability to squeeze the best out of his players.

“My style of play is not something that is seen in England,” the 26-year-old told the club’s website.

“I really hope that it is a good fit for the game over here and I will certainly be doing everything I can to make sure it works out.

“I like playing just outside of my own penalty box: the player who receives the ball and organises the game.”

As the Chelsea squad landed in Australia to start their pre-season tour, Brazilian-born Jorginho said Sarri’s knowledge of the game had contributed significantly to his development as a player during three seasons together at Napoli.

Chelsea named Sarri as their new manager on Saturday. He was still under contract at Napoli despite Carlo Ancelotti becoming their new coach in May.

Jorginho swiftly followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge and hopes the success that the pair enjoyed together in Serie A can be replicated in England.

“When we were together at Napoli, it was a case of me taking on his mentality and putting that together with the characteristics I have as a footballer,” Jorginho said.

“I have the right characteristics as a footballer for the type of football that he likes to play, and the type of football that he teaches and passes on to his team.”

The midfielder also acknowledged Sarri’s understanding of the game and ability to get his tactics across to his players.

“When the weekend comes around and you have a game, you start that game knowing how every situation is going to pan out on the field offensively and defensively, and that is something that really helps you in your work,” he said. — AFP