Malaysian Embassy in Beijing yet to receive info on Jho Low’s arrest

BEIJING, July 20 — The Malaysian Embassy in Beijing has not received any information on businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low’s alleged arrest by the Chinese authorities.

“So far, we at the embassy have not received any information on Jho Low’s arrest,” he said.

Two days ago (July 18), an online portal, Sarawak Report, stated that a radio station in Hong Kong published a news on Jho Low’s arrest in China.

Jho Low’s passport has been revoked by the Immigration Department on June 15 following a request by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption XCommission (MACC) in connection with its investigation on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today was reported as saying that he had not received any information on the matter, but would probe into it.

Last week, Mohamad Fuzi said Jho Low was believed to have left Macau, where he was last known to be, to an unknown destination. — Bernama