Vittoria Ceretti, Rianne Van Rompaey and Shanelle Nyasiase star in Alexander McQueen campaign

Rianne Van Rompaey joins Vittoria Ceretti and Shanelle Nyasiase in the Alexander McQueen fall/winter 2018 campaign. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 20 ― The Alexander McQueen fashion house has picked a prime cast of models for its fall/winter 2018 campaign, with three of the catwalk's current leading ladies: Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, Dutch model Rianne Van Rompaey, and rising star Shanelle Nyasiase from South Sudan.

Campaigns for the fall/winter 2018 season are landing thick and fast, each bringing something different to the fashion landscape. While Prada sets its ads in the illuminated Las Vegas night, Alexander McQueen has chosen the freedom, harmony and modernity of the city of San Francisco as the backdrop to its campaign. The ads feature key pieces from the label's latest ready-to-wear collection, modeled by three of the runway's hottest names ― Vittoria Ceretti, Rianne Van Rompaey and Shanelle Nyasiase ― each with their own distinct looks and personalities.

Shot by photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, the campaign shows standout pieces from the fall/winter 2018 Alexander McQueen collection, inspired by the idea of metamorphosis. Hybrid garments seem to give to each model an air of strength, determination and greatness.

Model of the moment Shanelle Nyasiase ruled the runways of the fall/winter 2018-2019 season, walking in around 40 shows ― a great achievement for the young model, who is also being tapped by major fashion houses to front their advertising campaigns. The model, who has previously posed for Alexander McQueen, recently featured in the new Versace campaign, also for the fall/winter 2018 season.

Rianne Van Rompaey and Vittoria Ceretti are well-known faces in the fashion world. Rianne Van Rompaey enjoys an international career, walking the runway and starring in ads each year for some of the biggest names in the business, from Prada and Louis Vuitton to Givenchy and Moschino. Vittoria Ceretti is one of the most in-demand models of her generation, whether on the runway or for advertising. The Italian model regularly walks the runway for Chanel and Fendi and fronts ads for Bottega Veneta, Versace, Tiffany & Co. and Chanel Beauty. ― AFP-Relaxnews