Lay's new chips with eight flavours of America (VIDEO)

Lay's Chesapeake Bay Crab Spice chips — Picture courtesy of Lay's

NEW YORK, July 20 — From lobster roll to fried pickles, Lay's has developed eight new chip flavours that are supposed to represent the regional flavours of America.

As part of its summer campaign “Tastes of America,” Lay's will be introducing a different chip flavor at food festivals across the country with YouTube celebrity Hannah Hart, who first rose to Internet fame with “My Drunk Kitchen” in which she would cook a recipe while getting progressively hammered, as the name suggests.

She also hosted I Hart Food on the Food Network in 2017.

Here's a look at the eight flavours:

Central Gulf: Cajun spice — described as a mix of garlic, paprika, onion and oregano

Texoma, Mountain, SoCal: Chile con queso — flavours of Southwest and Tex-Mex

Mid-Atlantic: Chesapeake Bay crab spice — inspired by crab shacks along the Atlantic

Heartland and Mid-America: Deep dish pizza — inspired by the famous Giordano's pizza recipe in Chicago

Midwest: Fried pickles and ranch dressing — a staple of Midwest state fairs

Northeast: New England lobster on a buttered roll

Southeast: Pimento cheese — the flavour of sharp cheddar with cayenne

Pacific Northwest: Thai sweet chili — a blend of sweet chili sauce and heat, to pay tribute to the food truck scene of the Pacific Northwest.

— AFP-Relaxnews