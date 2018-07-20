After KL in 2016, Starbucks to open first US store for deaf

Starbucks is to open its first signing store in the US. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks

WASHINGTON, July 20 — Starbucks has announced plans to open its first signing store in the US for customers who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Due to open in Washington DC this October, the store will offer a customized store format that facilitates accessibility and employment for those who are deaf and hard of hearing, the company says.

All 20-25 staff will also be fluent in American Sign Language.

The US store will be modeled after the first Starbucks signing store which opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2016.

Earlier this spring, Paris saw the opening of Joyeux (which means joyful in French), a new café staffed by cooks and servers with Down syndrome, autism and other cognitive disabilities. — AFP-Relaxnews